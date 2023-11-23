Greece’s left-wing opposition party slips into crisis as lawmakers quit in defiance of new leader

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main left-wing opposition party, Syriza, has suffered a damaging setback as nine lawmakers quit the party in protest against its newly elected leadership. Effie Achtsioglou, a former Syriza labor minister, led Thursday’s walkout as nine lawmakers declared themselves independent. Party critics have described the new leader, 35-year-old Miami-based businessman Stefanos Kasselakis as intolerant of dissent and unable to reach a policy consensus in the historically fractured party. In recent opinion polls, Syriza has slipped from second place to third, boosting the dominance of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative government.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.