Former St. Louis alderman in fraud case also charged with lying to police

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis alderman has been charged with a misdemeanor on accusations that he lied to police when he said a woman tried to carjack him last year. Court documents say Brandon Bosley said the woman tried to rob him, while the woman told police that Bosley hit her with his car. The documents say Bosley also told police he was robbed at a specific address and that he followed a car that fired shots at him. But investigators found that he wasn’t at that address, and that he didn’t follow any cars. In June, Bosley was also indicted by federal officials in a fraud and bribery investigation that put three other former St. Louis aldermen in prison last December.

