Family: Pregnant mother of four killed in weekend shooting

By Erica Finke

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A mother of four was shot and killed just days before Thanksgiving.

Thirty-year-old Tynesha Crawford died at her apartment near the intersection of 33rd Street and Center Street Sunday morning before 2:15 a.m. Her family said she was expecting twins.

Milwaukee police arrested 27-year-old Quran Robey in connection to two cases, including Crawford’s murder, on Monday after putting out a public alert Sunday night.

Online court records show Robey has not been criminally charged yet, but a police search warrant laid out some of the allegations against him.

The search warrant connected Robey to a shooting at a gas station near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.

Surveillance video obtained by 12 News shows a 46-year-old man walking out of a gas station when someone runs up behind him and opens fire. That victim was left injured near the gas pump.

The search warrant identified the shooter as Robey and said his girlfriend, Crawford, was there when it happened. Less than six hours later, investigators said the two were arguing when Crawford was shot six times.

Crawford’s 13-year-old daughter, Maniyah, and her three younger siblings were at the apartment when it happened. Maniyah said she heard the arguing and gunshots and then called 911.

“They literally see their mama lying on the floor, just laying there taking her last breath, hearing her trying to say something to us,” Maniyah said.

Maniyah said she’s staying strong for her siblings after losing their mother and the unborn twins the family said Crawford was carrying.

“You just took my siblings’ life, my mama’s life, you just took their life for no reason,” Maniyah said.

Crawford’s sister-in-law Destiny Glenn waits for justice and has a message for the killer:

“That conscience will eat you alive while you’re sitting there because you’re stuck there, so you’re going to slowly be just dying on the inside, and that’s what I want. I want you to suffer. You’re going to suffer,” Glenn said.

Crawford’s daughter and sister-in-law said they’re thankful for all the support so far.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.