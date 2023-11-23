Bobsledder Kaysha Love pushed her way to an Olympics. She now wants to drive to another

Kaysha Love is trying to pull off perhaps the most difficult transition in bobsledding, the one where a push athlete tries to become a driver. Last year, the results weren’t great. This year, so far, they are. Hard as this may be to believe, the four-year cycle between one Winter Games and the next is almost half over already. And Love’s recent run of success suggests that she’s a serious hopeful to be part of the U.S. team at the 2026 Olympics.

