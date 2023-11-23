3 journalists and 2 relatives have been abducted in a violent city in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say three journalists and two of their relatives have been abducted by armed men in the violence-plagued southern state of Guerrero. The state prosecutors office said Thursday that all five people were abducted in Taxco, a colonial town frequented by tourists. The online news site The Afternoon Chronicle said its reporter Marco Antonio Toledo had received threats from a drug cartel, which ordered him not to publish a story. Toledo had also recently reported on a case of local corruption. It marked the largest mass attack on reporters in one place since four journalists were murdered in the space of a few months in the city of Veracruz in 2011.

