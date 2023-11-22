Tainamo’s 31 lead Denver over Colorado Christian 100-68
By The Associated Press
DENVER — The Denver Pioneers defeated the Colorado Christian Cougars 100-68 led by Touko Tainamo’s 31 points.
By The Associated Press
DENVER — The Denver Pioneers defeated the Colorado Christian Cougars 100-68 led by Touko Tainamo’s 31 points.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.