Search continues for the missing after landslide leaves 3 dead in Alaska fishing community

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Three people are dead and three others remain missing after a landslide ripped through a remote Alaskan fishing community this week. The landslide slammed into three homes in the Alaska Panhandle town of Wrangell on Monday night. The state Department of Public Safety later said a girl was found dead in an initial search and the bodies of two adults later. Crews with heat-sensing drones and a trained dog continued to search Wednesday for two missing children and an adult. A major storm with gusting winds and rain had hit the Wrangell area in the hours before the landslide.

By BECKY BOHRER and MARK THIESSEN Associated Press

