San Jose man charged with fentanyl death of infant daughter; second suspect sought

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A San Jose man already in custody was served with a separate warrant for the August death of his infant daughter from fentanyl poisoning and a second suspect was being sought, police said Wednesday.

San Jose Police said officers responded on Aug. 12 at about 11 p.m. to the 1500 block of Huddersfield Court in the city’s Willow Glen neighborhood for a report of a baby who was not conscious and not breathing. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene and as protocol for all child deaths in Santa Clara County, the case was turned over to the department’s Homicide Unit, police said.

Detectives determined that both the father, Derek Rayo, and another unidentified person were the primary suspects responsible for the death of the child, with the evidence suggesting both knowingly left illegal drugs in her vicinity, police said. On Nov. 2, the county Coroner’s Office informed detectives that a lethal concentration of fentanyl was found in the baby’s blood.

On Nov. 21, 27-year-old Derek Rayo – in custody since Aug. 13 on an unrelated warrant, was served with a homicide warrant for the death of his daughter. Police have not identified the second suspect being sought.

It was San Jose’s 30th homicide of 2023.

