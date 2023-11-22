Robbery suspect’s colorful underwear helped police arrest him, authorities say

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a pair of multicolored briefs peeking out above a robbery suspect’s low-slung trousers helped police arrest him. The robbery happened at a tobacco shop in Queens on Sept. 14, 2022. Three masked men robbed the store at gunpoint, according to a federal complaint. Surveillance video showed one of the suspects wearing brightly colored underwear with a large letter R in white and the year 1990 in yellow. Authorities say a tipster recognized the man and passed along his Instagram handle. A suspect believed to be the man in the colorful briefs was arrested Wednesday. A message seeking comment was sent to his attorney.

