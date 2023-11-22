New Philanthropy Roundtable CEO Christie Herrera ready to fight for donor privacy
By GLENN GAMBOA
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The new president and CEO of Philanthropy Roundtable says she plans to fight for the principles the advocacy organization has always prized. But Christie Herrera recognizes that battle is getting tougher and more complicated than ever. Challenges to the Roundtable’s values abound – even from fellow conservatives. The House Ways and Means Committee is looking into the political activities of tax-exempt organizations. Legislation in the Senate looks to require donor-advised fund account holders to complete donations within 15 years in order to maintain their income tax deductions.