Mexico rights agency says soldiers fired ‘without reason’ in border city in 2022, killing a man

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s governmental human rights agency says soldiers opened fire “without reason” a year ago in the violent border city of Nuevo Laredo, killing a man. The National Human Rights Commission says soldiers argued that the occupants of a pickup truck had opened fire first. But the commission said no gunshot residue was found on any of the four people in the truck. The commission said Wednesday none of the victims had fired a gun, and issued a call for the Defense Department to cooperate in the investigation. In February, four soldiers opened fire without justification on a pickup truck in Nuevo Laredo, killing five men and wounding another.

