Longer droughts in Zimbabwe take a toll on wildlife and cause more frequent clashes with people

GONAREZHOU NATIONAL PARK, Zimbabwe (AP) — In Zimbabwe, rains are finally bringing relief to its second-largest national park. But elsewhere in the wildlife-rich country, authorities say climate change-induced drought is deadly for animals and plants. Fifteen elephants died in a week in Hwange, Zimbabwe’s largest park. Hungry animals are damaging trees, endangering both the plants and breeding birds. And competition for food and water in a parched environment has led to increased conflict between animals and people across the southern African nation. Such effects of climate change are being felt across Africa’s national parks.

By TSVANGIRAYI MUKWAZHI and FARAI MUTSAKA Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.