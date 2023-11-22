Leaders of 4 Central European states disagree on military aid for Ukraine but agree on other support

PRAGUE (AP) — The presidents of four Central European countries found some common ground Wednesday on Ukraine despite their governments’ diverging views on military support for its fight against Russia’s invasion. The Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, all four post-communist European Union and NATO members, form an informal collective known as the Visegrad Group. At their annual meeting, the host noted that the leaders don’t have sharply different opinions on the war. Czech President Petr Pavel says that “we’ve all agreed that it is in our imminent interest that Ukraine succeeds.” Hungary and now Slovakia have refused to supply Ukraine with weapons.

