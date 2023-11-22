Just called up from minors, Tufte scores go-ahead goal in 3rd to help Avalanche beat Canucks 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Riley Tufte scored the go-ahead goal 24 seconds into the third period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2. It was Tufte’s first goal with the Avalanche, who recalled him from the minors earlier in the day. Cale Makar added a goal later in the third on a breakaway, and Mikko Rantanen scored into an empty net. Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin also had goals for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves. J.T. Miller and Nils Hoglander scored for the Canucks.

