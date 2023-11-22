Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx faces sexual assault and battery charges in a lawsuit dated Monday.

The alleged incident occurred in a New York City restaurant in 2015, according to a complaint obtained by CNN.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Foxx as well as the plaintiff.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.