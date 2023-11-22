Israel unveils what it claims is a major Hamas militant hideout beneath Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital
By VICTOR CAIVANO
Associated Press
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli military officials have shown a group of international journalists a small living quarters they found in a tunnel underneath Shifa Hospital, claiming that the space had been used by Hamas militants. The army has portrayed it as the most significant discovery since Israel began excavating around the hospital complex. It says there is a Hamas command center under the hospital. The quarters included a room with two metal beds, a bathroom and a small kitchen. Journalists on the tour also witnessed the massive scope of destruction in northern Gaza, wrought by Israel’s air campaign on the strip.