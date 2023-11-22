Inmate dies after being attacked by other prisoners at California max-security lockup, officials say

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California prison inmate has died after he was stabbed several times by two other prisoners. State prison officials say 38-year-old David Moreno was attacked Wednesday morning at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. Authorities say he died on the way to a hospital less than an hour later. They say three inmate-made weapons have been seized. Two inmates are under investigation. Both already were serving life sentences for murder. Authorities say Moreno was sent to the maximum-security prison in 2004 from Los Angeles County to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for attempted murder.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.