IAEA head says the barring of several nuclear inspectors by Iran is a ‘serious blow’ to monitoring

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says that Iran’s decision in September to bar several experienced U.N. inspectors from monitoring its disputed nuclear program is constituting “a very serious blow” to the agency’s ability to do its job “to the best possible level.” IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Wednesday that the U.N. nuclear watchdog continues to perform its monitoring work. But he said that Iran had targeted inspectors “who have a lot of experience” in enrichment and other areas. Grossi said that the ban concerned one-third of the core group of the agency’s most experienced inspectors designated for Iran. Grossi also said that he hoped to “reverse” Iran’s decision.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.