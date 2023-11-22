How the hostage deal came about: Negotiations stumbled, but persistence finally won out

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations to free the hostages held by Hamas hardly ran smoothly. Hamas resisted as Israel laid waste to huge areas of Gaza. But talks proceeded, aided by intermediaries in Qatar, eventually leading to Wednesday’s agreement. A month and a half after Hamas raided Israel, killing about 1,200 and grabbing hundreds, the deal was sealed. There would be a cease-fire, dozens of hostages — but not all — would be released and so would many Palestinians held by Israel. Through skips and stumbles, the negotiators’ persistence paid off.

By COLLEEN LONG, SEUNG MIN KIM, SAM MAGDY and JULIA FRANKEL The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.