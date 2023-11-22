Germany to extradite an Italian man suspected in the killing of a woman that outraged Italy

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will extradite an Italian man suspected in the killing of a 22-year-old woman to Italy. According to German news agency dpa, the Higher Regional Court in Naumburg, in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt announced on Wednesday that it had ordered the extradition of the 21-year-old man. The suspect, Filippo Turetta, was arrested on the weekend near the eastern city of Leipzig and is currently in custody in Halle. The court announced that Turetta agreed to the extradition. He will remain in custody until he is handed over to the Italian authorities. It was not immediately clear when Turetta will be extradited. Italy had requested his extradition on Tuesday.

