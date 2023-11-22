Franz Wagner has big 2nd half as Magic hold off Nikola Jokic, Nuggets for 5th straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 24 of his 27 points in the second half, Paolo Banchero added 23 points and the Orlando Magic overcame Nikola Jokic’s triple-double to record their fifth straight victory, 124-119 over the Denver Nuggets. Jokic finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. It was the Denver center’s sixth triple-double of the season and the 111th of his career. The Nuggets fell to 4-4 without injured guard Jamal Murray. Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points for Denver.

