Forest Service announces Christmas tree permit availability for upcoming season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has announced Wednesday that the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands are now selling Christmas tree permits for the upcoming holiday season.

According to the USFS, permits for the Leadville, Salida, San Carlos, South Park, and South Platte Ranger Districts are currently on sale online and at each district office. Sales for the Pikes Peak Ranger District will begin online on Nov. 24 and be available on Nov. 27 at the district office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Permits can be purchased online at recreation.gov.

The cost is $10 per tree for the San Carlos, Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts and $20 per tree for the South Park, South Platte, and Pikes Peak Ranger Districts. An additional $2.50 will be charged for all online purchases. Maps of designated cutting areas and tips for selecting and cutting trees can also be found at the recreation.gov site.

The USFS said you should bring a printed copy of your permit along with a paper map as cell service may be spotty or unavailable when going out to cut your tree. Handsaws and axes are the only tools allowed, chainsaws are prohibited. You are also advised to keep in mind that Forest Service roads are generally not plowed and some roads close seasonally.

As part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative, all fourth graders are eligible to receive one complimentary Christmas tree permit from their local national forest. For students to receive a free tree permit, they must present a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website. For further information, visit https://everykidoutdoors.gov/ and follow instructions to obtain and print the paper voucher, according to the USFS.