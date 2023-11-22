Federal judge shortens Montana’s wolf trapping season to protect non-hibernating grizzly bears

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge in Montana has significantly shortened the state’s wolf trapping season to protect grizzly bears that have not yet begun hibernating from being injured by traps. Montana’s wolf trapping season could have started as early as next Monday and run through March 15. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy shortened the season on Tuesday to Jan. 1 through Feb. 15. He said its reasonably certain that almost all grizzly bears will be in dens then. Grizzly bears are listed as protected under the Endangered Species Act. The act prevents states from authorizing activities that are reasonably likely to kill, trap or capture a listed species. The state plans to appeal the injunction.

