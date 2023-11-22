Closing arguments in Vatican trial seek to expose problems in the city state’s legal system

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Lawyers for a once-powerful cardinal have accused Vatican prosecutors of being “prisoners to their completely shattered theory” in closing arguments of a trial that has raised fundamental questions about the rule of law in the city state. Attorneys for Cardinal Angelo Becciu told the court the the two-year trial hasn’t proved any of the prosecutors’ allegations. He is on trial along with nine other people in a case that is focused on the Vatican’s 350 million-euro investment in a London property. Becciu has denied wrongdoing, as have the other defendants. A verdict is expected in mid-December.

