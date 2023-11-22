Argentina’s president-elect is racing against the clock to remake the government

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s President-elect Javier Milei has called for the wholesale reinvention of the government but he has precious little time. With less than three weeks until his Dec. 10 inauguration, Milei has no executive experience and few allies in his bullpen. From the moment of the wild-haired outsider’s decisive victory on Sunday night, the clock started ticking. Argentina’s presidential transition period is one of the shortest in Latin America; it lasts at least six weeks in Colombia and two months in Brazil. Next year’s election in Mexico will feature a six-month handover.

By DANIEL POLITI and DAVID BILLER Associated Press

