Action-packed videos show FOX10 News crew jumping away from high-speed chase and the suspect escaping police

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Intense video showed a driver diverting spike strips and racing full speed ahead through a Theodore gas station.

The driver not only barreled through town but also through someone’s dead end backyard and still managed to get away from MPD.

He’s now been identified as 35-year-old Jacob Chaudron of Theodore.

The FOX10 News crew on scene jumped out of the way as the chase sprinted past.

Layne Butterfield had a front row seat to the pursuit when it beelined through his yard.

“I heard the sirens from a ways away, didn’t know what the heck was going on, and once my wife called me and said something crazy was going on, I checked the cameras immediately,” said Layne Butterfield. “First thing I seen is an SUV type vehicle with a trailer on the back of it and 11 cop cars following him into my side yard.”

Nearly a dozen law enforcement followed each other into his one way in, one way out yard. Butterfield thought Mobile Police had the suspect cornered. Video showed, that was not the case.

Video showed the suspect made a U-turn in the yard. Then in an unimaginable getaway, he managed to weasel past officers again, trailer and all.

The driver then found a gap and made his great escape, and a herd of law enforcement scrambled to follow.

“I assumed they were going to stop him in my yard because there is one way in and one way out, and it is very narrow,” said Butterfield. “I don’t know how they fit his vehicle and trailer plus at least another seven, eight cops back there and not capture him.”

The chase eventually ended at a gas station on the corner of Three Notch and McDonald, after about 30 minutes of pursuit.

Many investigators went through the suspect’s trunk and trailer, mainly filled with scrap metal.

Chaudron is charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of theft of property, and a felony charge for attempting to elude.

