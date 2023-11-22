Fighting in disputed Kashmir kills 5 Indian soldiers and 2 suspected militants

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian military officials say five soldiers and two suspected rebels were killed in gunbattles in disputed Kashmir. The fighting started Wednesday after Indian troops started searching for suspected militants in dense forests and intermittent firing continued all day. Troops continued searching on Thursday near the highly militarized Line of Control that divides the region between India and Pakistan. The Indian army says more rebels were injured and its troops had them surounded. There was no independent confirmation. India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir and claim the territory in its entirety. Militants in the Indian-controlled portion have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989.

