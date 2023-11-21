U.S. fighter aircraft strike Hezbollah targets in Iraq after attacks on bases
By TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two defense officials say U.S. fighter aircraft have struck two Hezbollah operations centers in Iraq. They say the strikes were in response to attacks on American bases that have escalated during Israel’s operations against Hamas in Gaza. Those attacks include the first use of a short-range ballistic missile against Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Tuesday. The U.S. fighter jets struck Kataib Hezbollah operations center and a Kataib Hezbollah Command and Control node near Al Anbar and Jurf al Saqr, south of Baghdad. It was the second round of U.S. airstrikes Tuesday in response to the attacks on the Iraqi base.