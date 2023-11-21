South Korea’s president gets royal welcome on UK state visit before talks on trade and technology

LONDON (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been greeted by Britain’s King Charles III and a military honor guard at the start of a state visit tot he U.K. The three-day trip is aimed at strengthening trade and defense ties between the two countries. The king and Queen Camilla greeted Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee on Tuesday at a military parade ground in central London. Heir to the throne Prince William and government ministers also attended the welcome ceremony. The visiting couple traveled by horse-drawn coach down an avenue lined with British and Korean flags to Buckingham Palace, where the king is hosting a banquet for them on Tuesday evening.

