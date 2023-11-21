Sexually violent predator moving to address in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is notifying the community of a sexually violent predator who will be moving to an address in Colorado Springs.

According to the EPCSO, Michael Raymond Graham is registered at 534 Loomis Ave. in Colorado Springs. He is a sex offender whose past behavior has led to him being identified as a "sexually violent predator" by the State of Colorado.

The EPCSO is notifying the community, as is required by law, and says it has taken the following steps.

- Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

- Reviewed and confirmed Michael Raymond Graham’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

- Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

- Briefed patrol personnel on Michael Raymond Graham’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

- Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

- Provided an online video that describes the SVP Community Notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community. Video at: https://www.epcsheriffsoffice.com/sexually-violent-predators.

According to the EPCSO, Graham's criminal history reveals that he has convictions for attempted sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, third-degree sexual assault, and failure to register as a sex offender.