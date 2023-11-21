President Joe Biden orders US flags lowered in memory of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered that U.S. flags on federal government buildings and property will be lowered to half staff in recognition of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday. Carter was 96. She is to be buried Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Plains, Georgia, the hometown she shared with former President Jimmy Carter. The flag order applies to the White House, all other federal buildings and grounds, and all military and naval posts, including navy vessels, in the U.S. and its territories. It also applies to U.S. diplomatic, military and naval outposts abroad. Rosalynn Carter will be honored with public events beginning Monday in Sumter County, Georgia.

