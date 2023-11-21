Poland set to get more than 5 billion euros in EU money after commission approves recovery plan
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Poland is expected to receive more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in EU funds after the European Commission gave a positive assessment of the country’s revised plan for green reforms and investments. The money is part of the bloc’s program aimed at helping the 27 nations recover from the energy crisis that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year and help them reduce their dependance to Russian fossil fuels. Following the EU’s executive arm’s proposal, the Council representing the 27 EU countries has four weeks to give its greenlight for the disbursement of money. The announcement came a month after an election in Poland secured a parliamentary majority to pro-EU parties aligned with Donald Tusk, a former EU Council president.