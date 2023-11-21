Pac-12 winds down possible final season with 2 teams in playoff hunt
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
The Pac-12 has hit the final stretch of what may be the conference’s final season. It’s been a wild ride so far, with two teams in contention for the College Football Playoff and the second spot in the Pac-12 championship game still up for grabs. There’s been surprises, disappointments and plenty of memorable moments as the Pac-12 prepares to lose 10 of its members to other conferences next season.