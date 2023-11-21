New Jersey banning sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is prohibiting the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 as part of an effort to improve air quality and reduce planet-warming pollutants. The state will start limiting the amount of new gasoline-powered cars that can be sold in New Jersey starting in 2027, eventually reaching zero in 2035. Environmental groups hailed the move as necessary to combat climate change and improve air quality. But business groups say it will increase the cost of vehicles for consumers and give them fewer choices. New Jersey is joining at least 10 other states in moving to end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars.

