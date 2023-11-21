Lionel Messi draws Brazilian fans to what could be the Argentine great’s last match in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Many Brazilians have become fans of Lionel Messi in recent years. And many of them will be going to the Maracana Stadium to watch the World Cup champions take on their own national team in a qualifying match. Eight-year-old Rafael Yen considers Messi to be his favorite and asked his father if he could wear an Argentina shirt to the match. Miguel Yen says “I told him to take it easy.” Supporters like Rafael don’t necessarily want Brazil to lose to Argentina but they want to see the soccer great dribble, shoot and maybe even score.

