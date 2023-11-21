Florida State extends its NCAA record to 14 straight overtime victories after edging No. 18 Colorado

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Warley scored 19 points, Jamir Watkins had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida State beat No. 18 Colorado 77-71 in overtime to win the Sunshine Slam championship. Florida State (4-1) extended its NCAA record to 14 consecutive overtime victories. The Seminoles also won the championship game of a tournament for the second time since 2019, when they claimed the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida. Florida State scored the opening nine points of overtime, highlighted by Baba Miller’s steal and fast-break dunk. Darin Green Jr. capped the run with a wide open 3-pointer from the corner. Green added 12 points and De’Ante Green had 10 points for Florida State, which defeated UNLV in the semifinals. Cody Williams led Colorado (4-1) with 17 points.

