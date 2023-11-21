Florida faces a second lawsuit over its effort to disband pro-Palestinian student groups

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is facing a second lawsuit over its effort to disband pro-Palestinian student groups. A lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Gainesville claims the state is either ignoring or doesn’t understand First Amendment rights to free speech. The Council on American-Islamic Relations is representing the University of South Florida chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, claiming state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues’ order to disband the groups because of a statement made by a national group is unconstitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a similar lawsuit last week representing a University of Florida chapter of the student group.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.