EU will continue to fund the Palestinians as probe shows no money is reaching Hamas

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will continue to provide millions of euros in financial aid to the Palestinians after an investigation found that no money has been diverted to Hamas. The EU commission said Tuesday that it has screened over 100 projects worth a total of around $362 million. Hamas is on the EU’s list of terrorist groups and must not receive funding. The probe also looked into whether aid might be used to incite hatred or antisemitism. The 27-nation EU is the world’s biggest provider of assistance to the Palestinians. The commission says it’s looking into allegations that two contracts may have been used to incite hate speech and glorify terrorism.

