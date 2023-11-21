Dutch political leaders campaign on final day before general election that will usher in new leader

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch political leaders are seeking support from undecided voters in frantic campaigning on the eve of a general election. It will change the face of the country’s politics after 13 years of leadership by Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Pollsters are predicting a knife-edge vote with four parties across the political spectrum vying to become the largest bloc in the 150-seat lower house of parliament. Rutte’s fourth and final coalition resigned in July after it failed to agree on measures to rein in migration. Rutte subsequently said he would not seek re-election but remains in power as caretaker prime minister. Forming a new coalition could take months.

