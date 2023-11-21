Donald Trump will be in South Carolina for the Palmetto Bowl football matchup after Thanksgiving
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is set to attend South Carolina’s biggest athletic event of the year. Trump’s campaign said Tuesday that he will be at the Nov. 25 matchup between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University. The game, known as the Palmetto Bowl comes, as Trump competes against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, among others, for the 2024 Republican nomination. It wasn’t immediately clear if Haley would also attend the game. Trump has remained popular in the state ever since his 2016 run for the White House.