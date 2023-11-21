Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo announces retirement after three decades in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo is not running for reelection next year. Eshoo’s announcement on Tuesday marks the end of her more than three decades in Congress representing California’s Silicon Valley. It will also likely kick off a fierce race for her seat, which includes parts of Santa Jose and San Mateo County. It is a safe Democratic district that the 80-year-old has occupied since being elected in 1992 as the first woman and Democrat to ever represent the area. Eshoo joins more than a dozen House Democrats who have decided not to run for office again next year.

