Deaths from gold mine collapse in Suriname rise rise to 14, with 7 people still missing

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — The number of people killed when an illegal gold mine collapsed in Suriname has risen to 14. Seven others are missing in what is considered the South American country’s worst mining accident. Rescue crews on Tuesday combed through mounds of earth in hopes of finding survivors as the government launched an investigation into the deadly incident that occurred Monday in the country’s remote southern region. Zijin Mining, which operates a legal gold mine in the area, has said it has repeatedly warned about the dangers of illegal miners and just last month requested their eviction.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.