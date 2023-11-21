Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic pleads not guilty to assaulting wife

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has been released on personal recognizance bail after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife. Police said Lucic appeared intoxicated when his wife called officers to their apartment Saturday. He was charged with assault and battery on a family member. He did not speak at his arraignment Tuesday, when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Lucic has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury. The Bruins said Saturday that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence. His agent has not responded to messages seeking comment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.