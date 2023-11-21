4 men found dead inside a home in a Denver suburb
DENVER (AP) — Authorities in Colorado say four men have been found dead at a home just north of Denver. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim at a home Tuesday afternoon and found the four dead men inside. The agency said it appeared to be an “isolated incident” and there was no ongoing threat to the public. The discovery was made a day after three people were fatally shot in rural Colorado, allegedly over a property dispute between neighbors.