Women make up more than half of ministers in the new Cabinet of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says women will hold 12 of the 22 posts in his new government. Sánchez’s Socialist party will hold 17 ministries and the leftist Sumar coalition partner will have five portfolios. He named nine new ministers to the Cabinet on Monday. Key posts remain unchanged with Nadia Calviño in economy, Jose Manuel Albares in foreign affairs and Margarita Robles in defense. His new term has gotten off to a stormy start after he clinched the support in parliament of two Catalan separatist parties in exchange for a controversial amnesty proposal for hundreds of people in legal trouble over the Catalonia region’s failed 2017 secession attempt. The proposal has triggered massive protests.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.