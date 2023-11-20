US auto safety regulators reviewing some Hyundai, Kia recalls

U.S. auto safety regulators say they are reviewing some Hyundai and Kia recalls related to brake safety units to determine if they should have been done sooner. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation is reviewing 16 Hyundai and Kia recalls conducted since 2016 that involve more than 6 million vehicles for potential antilock braking system module fires. The recalls all involve the antilock braking system modules or hydraulic electronic control units made by the equipment supplier Mando.

