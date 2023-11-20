The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government and police in the nation’s capital are handing out tracking devices and dashboard cameras to local drivers to help stem rising crime rates. The parallel initiatives are part of an anti-crime offensive launched by the Metropolitan Police Department and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s government. Violent crimes including homicides and car thefts have risen sharply. Recent carjacking victims include a Texas congressman. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lyndsey Appiah flatly stated before the House Judiciary Committee last month the nation’s capital is in the midst of a crime crisis. As of Nov. 14, homicides are up 34% compared with this time last year. Car theft is up 98%. Carjackings are up 104%.