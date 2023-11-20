Musk’s X sues liberal advocacy group Media Matters over its report on ads next to hate groups’ posts
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer
Elon Musk’s social media company formerly known as Twitter has filed a lawsuit against liberal advocacy group Media Matters for America. X says Media Matters manufactured a report to show advertisers’ posts alongside neo-Nazi and white nationalist posts in order to “drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp.” Advertisers have been fleeing X over concerns about their ads showing up next to pro-Nazi content — and hate speech on the site in general — with billionaire owner Musk inflaming tensions with his own posts endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.