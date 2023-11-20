Musk’s X sues liberal advocacy group Media Matters over its report on ads next to hate groups’ posts

Elon Musk’s social media company formerly known as Twitter has filed a lawsuit against liberal advocacy group Media Matters for America. X says Media Matters manufactured a report to show advertisers’ posts alongside neo-Nazi and white nationalist posts in order to “drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp.” Advertisers have been fleeing X over concerns about their ads showing up next to pro-Nazi content — and hate speech on the site in general — with billionaire owner Musk inflaming tensions with his own posts endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

