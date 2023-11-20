Man killed during standoff, according to AG’s office

By Ray Brewer and Imani Fleming

FRANKLIN, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The Attorney General’s Office says one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened early this morning at a residence in Franklin.

The Franklin police chief said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Central Street and at an apartment located at 32 West Bow Street.

The incident involved an adult male and members of the New Hampshire State Police SWAT Team, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Law enforcement officers responded to a report of a barricaded suspect following an armed disturbance in the area.

That disturbance triggered a shelter-in-place order overnight for residents in the area of Central and West Bow streets in Franklin, which has since been lifted.

The Attorney General’s Office says life-saving measures were attempted, but that resident was shot and has died. The identity of that individual is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will be scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A fire also broke out at that location, but it is currently unclear how it started. Some fire crews are still on the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured and there is no threat to the public. The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

