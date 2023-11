Los científicos, alarmados: el mundo supera brevemente el límite de calentamiento de 2 grados por primera vez

Provisional ERA5 global temperature for 17th November from @CopernicusECMWF was 1.17°C above 1991-2020 – the warmest on record. Our best estimate is that this was the first day when global temperature was more than 2°C above 1850-1900 (or pre-industrial) levels, at 2.06°C. pic.twitter.com/jXF8oRZeip — Dr Sam Burgess 🌍🌡🛰 (@OceanTerra) November 19, 2023

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.